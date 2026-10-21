ETV Bharat / international

'Deal Pretty Close': Trump Says India-US Trade Pact Will Be 'Much Different'

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has hinted that there has been progress in trade negotiations with India, saying the two countries are "pretty close" to reaching an agreement. He, however, stated that the proposed deal would be different from previous trade agreements, even though he offered no details about the proposed changes.

Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office interaction alongside Vice President JD Vance, Trump responded to a question about whether Washington and New Delhi were approaching an agreement and said, "They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal pretty close," Trump said.

"Yeah, that's going to be a much different kind of deal than we've made," he added.

The US President, however, did not specify a date for concluding negotiations or identify the remaining issues preventing a final agreement.

Trump's remarks came amid US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India, where he is holding discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the next steps towards sealing an agreement.

India and the United States have been negotiating a bilateral trade arrangement aimed at expanding market access and addressing longstanding differences over tariffs, agricultural products, industrial goods and regulatory barriers. Trade negotiations have acquired additional significance under Trump's second administration, which has made tariffs and reciprocal market access central elements of American economic policy.

The administration has argued that trading partners must offer American businesses greater access to their markets while reducing barriers affecting US exports. For India, the negotiations carry implications for major export sectors, including pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles, electronics and information technology-related services.

American companies have also sought greater opportunities in India's expanding consumer market and manufacturing sectors. The President's latest remarks did not indicate whether negotiators had resolved differences over specific sectors or reached agreement on tariff reductions. Nor did he announce any new investment commitments, market-access concessions or implementation timetable.