Trump Arrives In Japan On Second Leg Of Asia Tour
Japan PM Takaichi said she told Trump ahead of their meeting that strengthening Japan-US alliance was her administration's "top priority on diplomatic and security front".
By AFP
Published : October 27, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
Tokyo: Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday, the next leg of an Asia tour that could see the US president and China's Xi Jinping end their bruising trade war. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said he was hopeful of a deal when he sees Xi on Thursday in South Korea, while also indicating he was willing to extend his trip in order to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I have a lot of respect for President Xi and we are going to I think... come away with a deal," Trump told reporters en route from Malaysia, where comments from US and Chinese trade negotiators raised hopes of an accord. Dozens of people gathered at Haneda Airport hoping to take photos of Air Force One as it landed. Trump was due in Tokyo in time for an evening audience with Japan's emperor.
On Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and make a speech on the USS George Washington. "I hear phenomenal things. (Takaichi) was a great ally and friend of Shinzo Abe, who was my friend," Trump said, referring to the assassinated former Japanese premier. "That really helps Japan and the United States, I think she's going to be great."
Takaichi said she told Trump ahead of their meeting that strengthening the Japan-US alliance was her administration's "top priority on the diplomatic and security front". On Friday, she announced in her first policy speech that Japan would be spending two percent of gross domestic product on defence this fiscal year.
But Washington, which has around 60,000 military personnel in Japan, wants Tokyo to spend even more, potentially matching the five percent of GDP pledged by NATO members in June. Most Japanese imports into the United States are subject to tariffs of 15 percent, less painful than the 25 percent first threatened.
But Trump also wants Japan to import more American products, including rice and cars, particularly "very beautiful" Ford F-150 pickup trucks. Questions also surround Japan's commitment to invest $550 billion in the United States, as specified in their July trade deal. Japan says only 1-2 percent of this will be actual investments.
Going to be great
Trump's Asia trip, his first tour of the region since returning to office, kicked off in Malaysia on Sunday with a flurry of agreements. That included rewarding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade agreements after co-signing their ceasefire pact on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
He also agreed a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, and moved to mend fences with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The greatest prize for Trump however, remains a China deal. He is due to meet Xi on Thursday for their first face-to-face talks since the 79-year-old Republican's return to the White House.
Before Trump's arrival in Malaysia, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng had already held two days of trade talks, seeking an agreement to avoid additional 100 percent tariffs due to come into effect on November 1.
China's vice commerce minister, Li Chenggang, said a "preliminary consensus" had been reached. Bessent told ABC the extra tariffs had been averted, and signalled a deal on rare earths and American soybean exports had been reached. "It's going to be great for China, great for us," Trump told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
'Would love' to meet Kim
Trump is due in the southern port city of Busan on Wednesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Global markets will be watching closely to see if Thursday's meeting with Xi can halt the trade war sparked by Trump's sweeping tariffs, especially after a recent dispute over Beijing's rare earth curbs.
Trump has also fuelled speculation that he could meet North Korea's Kim while on the Korean peninsula. The two leaders last met in 2019 at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the border area separating the two Koreas.
"I would love to meet with him if he'd like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him. He liked me," Trump said on Air Force One. Asked if he would extend his trip to enable a meeting, he said: "Well, I hadn't thought of it, but I think the answer would be yeah, I would, I would do that, sure."
