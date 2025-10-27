ETV Bharat / international

Trump Arrives In Japan On Second Leg Of Asia Tour

President Donald Trump gets greeted by U.S. officials after he stepped off Air Force One at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. ( AP )

Tokyo: Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday, the next leg of an Asia tour that could see the US president and China's Xi Jinping end their bruising trade war. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said he was hopeful of a deal when he sees Xi on Thursday in South Korea, while also indicating he was willing to extend his trip in order to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I have a lot of respect for President Xi and we are going to I think... come away with a deal," Trump told reporters en route from Malaysia, where comments from US and Chinese trade negotiators raised hopes of an accord. Dozens of people gathered at Haneda Airport hoping to take photos of Air Force One as it landed. Trump was due in Tokyo in time for an evening audience with Japan's emperor.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and make a speech on the USS George Washington. "I hear phenomenal things. (Takaichi) was a great ally and friend of Shinzo Abe, who was my friend," Trump said, referring to the assassinated former Japanese premier. "That really helps Japan and the United States, I think she's going to be great."

Takaichi said she told Trump ahead of their meeting that strengthening the Japan-US alliance was her administration's "top priority on the diplomatic and security front". On Friday, she announced in her first policy speech that Japan would be spending two percent of gross domestic product on defence this fiscal year.

But Washington, which has around 60,000 military personnel in Japan, wants Tokyo to spend even more, potentially matching the five percent of GDP pledged by NATO members in June. Most Japanese imports into the United States are subject to tariffs of 15 percent, less painful than the 25 percent first threatened.

But Trump also wants Japan to import more American products, including rice and cars, particularly "very beautiful" Ford F-150 pickup trucks. Questions also surround Japan's commitment to invest $550 billion in the United States, as specified in their July trade deal. Japan says only 1-2 percent of this will be actual investments.

Going to be great

Trump's Asia trip, his first tour of the region since returning to office, kicked off in Malaysia on Sunday with a flurry of agreements. That included rewarding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade agreements after co-signing their ceasefire pact on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.