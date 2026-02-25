ETV Bharat / international

Trump Vows 'Turnaround For The Ages' In State Of The Union

President Donald Trump arrives to give the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday of a "turnaround for the ages" in a State of the Union speech, seeking to reverse his dismal polls and see off mounting challenges at home and abroad ahead of crucial midterm elections.

As he arrived to address a joint session of Congress Trump was welcomed with cheers and a standing ovation from Republicans -- while many Democrats remained firmly seated.

"My fellow Americans, our nation is back bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before," said Trump. In what promised to be a marathon speech to lawmakers, Trump was trying to sell voters on the achievements of a breakneck and deeply divisive first year back in power.

But the 79-year-old remains deeply unpopular in opinion polls and Republicans fear they could lose their wafer-thin majority in the House to the Democrats -- paralyzing the rest of Trump's second term and exposing him to a possible third impeachment. Trump however struck a defiant tone in the first official State of the Union of his second term.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," Trump said.

- 'Confront threats to America' -

On the international front, the man who complained that he did not win last year's Nobel peace prize is now mulling military strikes on Iran over its nuclear program and crackdown on protesters.

"As president, I will make peace wherever I can -- but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must," Trump was to say, according to the excerpts.

His spokeswoman posted a picture of Trump with his Iran negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner shortly before the speech.

The president himself warned on Monday that the first official State of the Union of his second term was "going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about."

Speculation mounted that the speech could be as long as three hours -- far outstripping the hour and 40 minutes that Trump gave in the longest ever speech to lawmakers last year.