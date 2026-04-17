ETV Bharat / international

'Had A Very Good Conversation With Friend Modi': Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had a "very good conversation" with his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was referring to the talks the two leaders had on Tuesday.

"I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation," Trump told reporters here as he headed to Las Vegas to address a roundtable on tax cuts. Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched a war on Iran.

The US and Iran declared a two-week ceasefire on April 7. They engaged in peace talks with Washington, insisting that Tehran give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons and uranium enrichment.