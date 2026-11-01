ETV Bharat / international

US Plans To Deport Afghans Back To Their Home Country Through Pakistan, Documents Show

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration is planning to deport Afghans detained in the U.S. back to their home country via Pakistan, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press — a move advocacy groups say could put their lives at risk.

Immigrant rights organizations say those deported could face retaliation from the Taliban. Thousands fled persecution and feared for their lives after helping the U.S. military and aid groups in Afghanistan.

“This is absolutely unconscionable," said Shawn VanDiver, a U.S. Navy veteran and president of the advocacy group #AfghanEvac. “It seems like there’s no end to their willingness to break the law and violate people’s human rights.”

The U.S. intends to initially deport Afghan immigrants as early as Monday on flights from Louisiana, where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has immigrant detention and processing facilities, to Pakistan, according to court documents.

The plan to deport Afghans to Pakistan was first reported by Bloomberg on Monday. On Friday, The New York Times reported that the immigrants were going to be sent to Afghanistan after arriving in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an email to the AP on Saturday that ICE does not comment on future immigrant-removal operations, citing operational security and personnel safety. Officials at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington did not immediately return email messages.

Afghans caught up in Trump's immigration crackdown

U.S. officials confirmed the Afghan deportations in sealed court documents obtained by the AP.

In a document filed in federal court in Virginia on Friday, a senior ICE official acknowledged that an Afghan immigrant had been scheduled to be on an upcoming charter flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, to Pakistan, “with further transport onward to Afghanistan.” The document was filed in the case of an immigrant who is not in custody and is challenging efforts to deport him.

In another federal court case in Oklahoma, federal prosecutors filed a document on Monday disclosing that another Afghan immigrant was scheduled to be deported to Afghanistan sometime next week.

The Trump administration has deported thousands of immigrants to countries other than their own. It has done this in some instances when it is unable to send them to their own countries because the US does not have formal relations, like with the Taliban government in Afghanistan. In other instances, it has been used as a deterrent.

In many cases, a U.S. immigration judge has determined their lives would be in jeopardy if sent to their home countries. It was not immediately clear if any designated for return to Afghanistan have protective orders against being sent there.