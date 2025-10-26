ETV Bharat / international

Trump Kicks Off Asia Tour With Malaysia Summit Ahead Of Xi Meeting

US President Donald Trump (centre L) walks with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre R) as he walks from Air Force One upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. ( AFP )

Kuala Lumpur: US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday on the first leg of an Asian tour that will include high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

US-China trade talks in the Malaysian capital entered a second day on Sunday, ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi in South Korea, in a bid to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he hoped for a "comprehensive deal" with Xi, adding that he expected China to make a deal to avoid further 100 percent tariffs that are due to come into effect on November 1.

"We're moving forward to the final details of the type of agreement that the leaders can review," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019 while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".

The US president will also visit Japan, on his first trip to Asia since returning to the White House in January in a blaze of tariffs and international dealmaking. It is Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted on its final approach by two Malaysian F-18 jets.

Greeted with a red carpet welcome and a sea of Malaysian and US flags, a grinning Trump responded with his trademark arm-waving dance to cultural performers.

Trump, who is expected to sign a trade deal with Malaysia, rode with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in his armoured Cadillac -- nicknamed "The Beast".

A small group of protesters, including some holding placards reading "Dump Trump", rallied elsewhere in the city. The US president is also expected to witness the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, a truce he helped broker after the deadliest clashes between the neighbours in decades.