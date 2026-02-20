ETV Bharat / international

US Pays About $160 Million Of The Nearly $4 Billion It Owes The United Nations

United Nations: The United States has paid about $160 million of the nearly $4 billion it owes the United Nations, the U.N. said Thursday, and President Donald Trump promised more money to the financially strapped world organization. The Trump administration’s payment last week is earmarked for the U.N.’s regular operating budget, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told The Associated Press.

The U.N. has said the United States owes $2.196 billion to its regular budget, including $767 million for this year, as well as $1.8 billion to a separate budget for the far-flung U.N. peacekeeping operations. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned late last month that the world body faces “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues, a message clearly directed at the United States.

He said in a letter to all member nations that cash for the regular budget could run out by July, which could dramatically affect U.N. operations. U.N. officials have said 95% of the overdue payments to the U.N.’s regular budget is from the United States.

The disclosure of the U.S. payment came as Trump convened the first meeting of the Board of Peace, a new initiative initially meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire but whose wider ambitions under Trump many see as an attempt to rival the U.N. Security Council’s role in preventing and ending conflict around the world.

Trump has said the United Nations has not lived up to its potential and has withdrawn the U.S. from U.N. organizations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others.

At the Board of Peace meeting Thursday in Washington, Trump was much more positive than he has been in the past about the future of the United Nations, which was established on the ashes of World War II. He said his administration was going to be working “very closely” with the U.N., adding, “Someday, I won’t be here — the United Nations will be.”