ETV Bharat / international

US Pauses Visa Appointments Worldwide Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Report

Washington: The US has paused visa appointments for applicants worldwide as President Donald Trump steps up his immigration crackdown during his second term in the White House, Reuters reported on Tuesday (local time).

A US State Department spokesperson stated that the department had launched a global training initiative across all US embassies and consulates worldwide, adding that visa service appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training, according to the report.

Meanwhile, applicants with interviews already scheduled were emailed that their appointments had been cancelled and that they would be informed of a new date and time, The Financial Times reported.

The State Department has not provided a timeline for when the interviews will resume or when fresh appointment dates will be issued, FT reported.

The department noted that the training initiative was launched this month across US diplomatic missions globally to strengthen the manner in which officers assess visa applications.

"A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need," a State Department spokesperson told the Financial Times.

The spokesperson added that the department had launched "a global training initiative" to "ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently". "To accommodate this in-depth training, appointments for visa services will be adjusted," the spokesperson said.