ETV Bharat / international

US, Pakistan Resolve To Confront Terror, Strengthen Border Security

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the Gaza International Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: The US and Pakistan have expressed joint resolve to confront terrorist organisations in the region, including ISIS-Khorasan, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliates, and discussed steps to strengthen border security.

The Fourth US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, convened on Tuesday, also saw delegations from the two countries exchange views on the current threat environment and explore avenues to enhance collaboration.

The Dialogue was led by US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Gregory LoGerfo and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir.

“The dialogue underscored shared interests in the US-Pakistan counterterrorism partnership and the two countries’ determination to confront terrorism,” a joint statement issued by the US and Pakistan said.