ETV Bharat / international

US Offers Rs 188 Crore Reward And 'Possible Relocation' For Info On Iran's 'Nuclear Programme'

New Delhi: The US is offering a reward of $20 million (over Rs 188 crore), along with "possible relocation", for information about Iran’s nuclear programme, the United States Central Command announced on Saturday (India time).

The offer is being run through the State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme. It seeks information on Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment, associated personnel, including scientists and the movement of any of these.

"Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The US State Department said Iran’s "lack of compliance" with International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards has limited the agency’s ability to track key equipment, including centrifuges. It did not say exactly what information would qualify for the full $20 million reward.

"In 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran is enriching uranium to 60 percent purity, a level that is a short technical step from the 90 percent required for a nuclear weapon. Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce uranium at such a high enrichment level. Experts estimate this quantity, if enriched further, could be enough for several nuclear weapons," the State Department said.

The announcement comes as the United States and Iran remain in conflict and as Qatar tries to mediate a possible agreement between the two sides. It also comes despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been destroyed.