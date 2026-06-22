ETV Bharat / international

US Clears Sale Of Support Services For India's Apache Helicopters, M777A2 Howitzers

Apache chopper of IAF is seen flying in Leh | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: The US has formally notified of the proposed sale of sustainment support services and related equipment for India's Apache helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers at an estimated cost of USD 482.2 million. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which administers the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme of the US, issued the arms sales notification in the Federal Register on June 17. On May 18, the Department of State informed the US Congress about the possible sales of services for Apache Helicopters and M777A2 ultra-light howitzers to India. File photo of India and US troops jointly training on howitzers during Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in Washington on Sept 16, 2019. (ANI) India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, procured from the US under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, to bolster its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous terrain. The Indian Army also operates AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, regarded as among the world's most advanced combat helicopters, for precision strike and battlefield support missions.