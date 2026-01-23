ETV Bharat / international

US Negotiators Meet Putin For High-Stakes Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff during their meeting at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin, in Moscow on Thursday. ( AP )

Moscow: Top US negotiators including Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow late Thursday for talks on a US-drafted plan to end the Ukraine war, just as Kyiv announced it had agreed on post-war security guarantees with Washington.

Diplomatic efforts to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II have gained pace in recent months, though both Moscow and Kyiv remain at odds over the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement.

Talks concluded after stretching past the three-hour mark, the Kremlin said in a statement released early Friday.

Witkoff had previously said he believed the two sides were "down to one issue", without elaborating.

Video published by the Kremlin showed a smiling Putin shaking hands with Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum.

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov took part on the Russian side, the Kremlin said.

The high-stakes meeting came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a draft deal was "nearly, nearly ready" and that he and Trump had agreed on the issue of post-war security guarantees.

Russia, which occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine, is pushing for full control of the country's eastern Donbas region as part of a deal.

But Kyiv has warned that ceding ground will embolden Moscow and says it will not sign a peace deal that fails to deter Russia from launching a renewed assault.

After meeting Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky said the security guarantees were "done", speaking in English to journalists. He said the UK and France had already committed to forces on the ground.

Europe 'fragmented'

Neither Witkoff nor Kushner will stay in the Russian capital overnight, instead flying straight to Abu Dhabi, where talks will continue in "military to military" working groups, Witkoff said.