US Must Continue To Improve Commercial, Other Ties With India: Trump's Security Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 13, 2025. ( ANI )

New York: The US must continue to improve commercial and other relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued cooperation within the Quad grouping, the Trump administration has said.

The ‘National Security Strategy of the United States of America’ released by the Trump administration late Thursday describes and builds upon the “extraordinary strides" America has made. The document also stressed on strong cooperation with India to address the security challenge in the South China Sea.

"This document is a roadmap to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history, and the home of freedom on Earth. In the years ahead, we will continue to develop every dimension of our national strength - and we will make America safer, richer, freer, greater and more powerful than ever before,” Trump said in his message in the National Security Strategy.

The National Security Strategy stresses that the US "must continue to improve commercial (and other) relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued quadrilateral cooperation with Australia, Japan, and the United States,” the grouping known as Quad.

"Moreover, we will also work to align the actions of our allies and partners with our joint interest in preventing domination by any single competitor nation,” it said. It also underlines the need to work with America's European and Asian allies and partners, including India, to cement and improve Washington’s joint positions in the Western Hemisphere.

The document noted that Trump’s May 2025 state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates demonstrated the power and appeal of American technology.

“There, the President won the Gulf States’ support for America's superior AI technology, deepening our partnerships. America should similarly enlist our European and Asian allies and partners, including India, to cement and improve our joint positions in the Western Hemisphere and, with regard to critical minerals, in Africa,” it said.