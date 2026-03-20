ETV Bharat / international

US Mulls Lifting Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea Despite War On Tehran

Washington: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that Washington might lift sanctions on Iranian oil that is already being shipped, as energy prices soar due to the war in the Middle East.

The deliberation comes as Washington scrambles to ease high energy costs that have been filtering down to US consumers, although a Trump administration official added that "oil and gas export restrictions are not under consideration."

Analysts warn that easing sanctions risks benefiting Tehran -- the target of US-Israeli attacks -- but some see the move as a way to bring partners into a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly told AFP that if the easing on Iran took place, it could look similar to the Treasury's temporary authorization of Russian oil purchases recently, which was confined to a narrow timeframe.

Bessent's comments to Fox Business on Thursday came as oil and gas prices made a renewed surge after Iran hit the world's biggest liquefied natural gas facility in Qatar and threatened to destroy the region's energy infrastructure.

He added that the US government could also release more oil from its strategic reserves to help ease price pressure. Energy prices have spiked since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered Tehran's retaliation that brought commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual halt.

This snarled energy supply chains and is squeezing US consumers. Around a fifth of global crude oil and LNG passes through the critical waterway during peacetime.

On Thursday, international benchmark brent gained 1.2 percent to $108.65. US gasoline prices have also jumped since the war started.

Bessent estimated Thursday that there are around 140 million barrels of Iranian oil on the water, or about two weeks of supply that would have gone to China.