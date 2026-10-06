ETV Bharat / international

US Moves To Strip 40 Persons Of American Citizenship

FILE - An information packet and an American flag are placed on a chair at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office on Aug. 17, 2018, in Miami. ( AP )

Washington: The US launched the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history by moving to strip 40 individuals, including one of Indian origin, of their American citizenship, the Department of Justice said.

The 40 individuals facing denaturalisation actions in multiple US courts have been accused of serious offences, including acting as an agent for a foreign government, committing voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated sodomy against a special-needs man.

Balwinder Singh of California is facing denaturalisation action in the state’s Eastern District Court for using a fraudulent identity to gain admission to and acquire US citizenship. “Today’s announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalised US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked and certificate of naturalisation cancelled if it was procured illegally or by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.

“Every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

“This administration will continue to pursue the largest denaturalisation effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in US citizenship. Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalisation process,” Shumate said.