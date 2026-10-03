ETV Bharat / international

US: Montana Governor To Lead 30-Member Delegation To India, Sri Lanka

A statement issued by the Governor’s office said Gianforte will meet with key ministerial leaders as well as with trading, agricultural, bioscience, photonics, quantum, energy, and education partners in the region.

“I am excited to announce I will be leading a delegation to India and Sri Lanka. Joining over 30 Montanans in the country, we will showcase our world-class products, build on longstanding relationships, and open new doors for Montana businesses, universities, and producers,” Gianforte said in a post on X.

"Our delegation stands ready to showcase Montana as a best state for business, expand educational partnerships, and strengthen research collaboration,” Gianforte said.

The Governor’s office said India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, posting a real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent last year. It is currently the fifth largest economy in the world and is projected to be the third by early 2030.

Montana is the number one producer of chickpeas and lentils in the US, while India is the world’s largest consumer and importer of pulse crops. In 2025, India was Montana’s 29th largest trading partner, purchasing over USD 14 million in peas, lentils and chickpeas, and commercial aircraft parts. After the visit to India, the Gianforte-led delegation will travel to Sri Lanka.

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