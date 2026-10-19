ETV Bharat / international

US Missions In West Asia Issue Security Alert Over Possible Iran-Backed Attacks

Jerusalem: US missions across West Asia posted a security alert on Sunday advising their nationals to “exercise heightened vigilance,” citing Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and the potential for Iran and its proxies to launch attacks against American interests.

“Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the advisory said, adding that “the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” the advisory said.

The advisory came amid heightened security concerns in the region following drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi Arabia, including a deadly strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that killed 13 people, including an Indian national.

The US views the Houthis as a key Iranian-backed armed group within Tehran’s regional network, with Iran providing weapons, funding and training, although the rebels retain considerable operational autonomy.

US citizens travelling to or from West Asia were told to monitor information about airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance. In view of the prevailing situation, the US embassy in Jerusalem also issued a list of “actions to be taken” and possible emergency assistance available.

Fighting in Yemen has sharply escalated in October following the collapse of a multi-year informal cease-fire, with the Houthis launching major cross-border drone and missile strikes deep into Saudi Arabia.