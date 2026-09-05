ETV Bharat / international

US Military Hits 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After Saying Navy Warships Were Targeted With Missiles

A swimmer remains near the shore as a motorboat passes commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. (Representational Image) ( AP )

Cairo: The U.S. military says it has struck three Iranian oil tankers after Navy warships were targeted with missiles.

The military's statement Saturday said an aircraft carrier and a destroyer evaded "multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks" and no U.S. personnel were hurt. It said two Iranian oil carriers were "permanently disabled" and the third, unladen one, was destroyed.