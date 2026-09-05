US Military Hits 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After Saying Navy Warships Were Targeted With Missiles
The US statement said the tankers were part of a shadow network helping to fund Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard.
A swimmer remains near the shore as a motorboat passes commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. (Representational Image) (AP)
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Cairo: The U.S. military says it has struck three Iranian oil tankers after Navy warships were targeted with missiles.
The military's statement Saturday said an aircraft carrier and a destroyer evaded "multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks" and no U.S. personnel were hurt. It said two Iranian oil carriers were "permanently disabled" and the third, unladen one, was destroyed.
The U.S. statement said the tankers were part of a shadow network helping to fund Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard.
Earlier, Iran accused the U.S. of attacking an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.