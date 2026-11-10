ETV Bharat / international

US-Mediated Talks Between Russia And Ukraine Begin In Abu Dhabi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, chairs the Security Council meeting in Moscow, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. ( AP )

Abu Dhabi: U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine opened Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the head of Kyiv's delegation said.

"We have moved to a trilateral negotiation format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia", after initial Ukrainian discussions with NATO and European envoys, Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, said on social media.