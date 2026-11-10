US-Mediated Talks Between Russia And Ukraine Begin In Abu Dhabi
As three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States begin, top G7 diplomats are meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister in France.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, chairs the Security Council meeting in Moscow, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (AP)
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine opened Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the head of Kyiv's delegation said.
"We have moved to a trilateral negotiation format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia", after initial Ukrainian discussions with NATO and European envoys, Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, said on social media.
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