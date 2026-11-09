ETV Bharat / international

US-Led Peace Talks For Russia And Ukraine Will Look At Security Guarantees For Both Sides

For the first time since February, Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators are scheduled to hold talks on ending the full-scale war that is nearing the five-year mark, with security guarantees topping the agenda.

The two-day session starting Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, follows previous negotiations early this year that failed to produce any visible progress toward ending Europe's most devastating conflict since World War II.

The talks follow last month's localized truce around the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine that was brokered with the help of U.S. first lady Melania Trump and allowed the evacuation of some of its residents and the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian supplies.

But even as Moscow and Kyiv touted the weeklong ceasefire as a positive model, fierce fighting has continued along the 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) front line. Both sides also have escalated their long-range attacks on each other with drones and missiles.

Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine's power system, seeking to undermine the country's resolve as winter sets in. Moscow has relied on ballistic missiles and new, faster jet-powered drones, taking advantage of Ukraine's shortage of U.S.-made Patriot interceptors.

A look at the talks and what's on the agenda:

Russia And Ukraine Have Sharply Divergent Demands

Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on key elements of any prospective peace deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to pull its troops back from the four regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured. He also demands that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO, accept strict limits on its military and drop restrictions on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Putin wants a comprehensive peace deal on those conditions and won't agree to a general halt in hostilities, arguing such a pause would only allow Ukrainian troops to rest and replenish their weapons stockpiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects Putin's demands to voluntarily cede territory Russia has not been able to take on the battlefield and agree to limits on the military and arrangements with Western partners, which it sees as essential security guarantees to stop Moscow from invading again.

Ukraine argues that an immediate ceasefire is the first step toward negotiating a wider settlement and says a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is the only way territorial issues can be settled.

Security Guarantees Top The Agenda

Russia and Ukraine said the talks will focus on security guarantees.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and its allies have discussed security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, which states the alliance sees an attack on one of its members as an attack against all.

In a Nov. 5 interview, he said Ukraine's security guarantees boil down to what Western allies would do if Russia launches a new invasion of his country. "If Russia starts again, what will happen?" Zelenskyy asked. "Who will do what, with what means, and when?"

Some European nations have mulled a possible deployment of their troops to Ukraine after a prospective peace deal. Russia rejects that as a nonstarter, warning it would view any European troops on Ukrainian soil as legitimate targets.

The Kremlin insists any prospective deal should also offer security guarantees for Russia. Just before Moscow launched the all-out invasion in 2022, it demanded that NATO roll back its deployments in the alliance's member countries in Central and Eastern Europe, seeing their presence as a security threat. Similar demands will likely be part of any comprehensive peace deal proposed by Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a "60 Minutes" interview broadcast Sunday that Moscow and Kyiv are "very close" to a deal but added that "they're going to end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine."