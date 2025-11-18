ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Recognising "Strategic Value Of Historical Partnership" With India

Washington: US Representatives Democrat Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American Member of Congress, and Republican Joe Wilson have introduced a bipartisan resolution recognising the strategic value of the historical partnership between the United States and India, according to the Washington DC Office.

The resolution introduced on Tuesday (local time) underscores decades of deepening cooperation between two of the world's largest democracies across critical sectors, including defence, technology, trade, counterterrorism, and education. It also highlights India's vital role in promoting regional stability, economic growth, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"For more than three decades, it has been the policy of the United States under administrations of Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden to strengthen the strategic partnership with India, recognising its importance to regional stability, democratic governance, economic growth, and shared regional priorities," states the resolution.

The measure calls for continued cooperation between the United States and India to confront 21st-century challenges--from counterterrorism and cyber threats to emerging technologies, the Washington DC Office noted.