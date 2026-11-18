ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmakers Demand Federal Probe Into Diwali Event Disruption In Seattle

Washington: US lawmakers, including Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam, have written to Attorney General Todd Blanche seeking an investigation into the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle by far-right activists.

In a letter to Blanche on Tuesday, a copy of which was marked to FBI Director Kash Patel, the lawmakers from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) wanted the probe agencies to treat the Seattle incident involving Jake Lang and Thomas Allen as a potential federal hate crime.

"We write to urge you to immediately investigate the November 7, 2026 disruption of a public Diwali celebration in Seattle by Jake Lang and Thomas Allen as a potential federal hate crime and to look at all options to hold these individuals accountable for an ongoing pattern of hateful conduct across the country," the lawmakers said.

Allen and Lang both have troubling records of reckless and criminal conduct, including Lang's assault of police officers during the January 6 insurrection, after which he received a pardon from President Donald Trump, the lawmakers said.

The signatories also include US Representatives Grace Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), Raja Krishnamoorthi, Yassamin Ansari, Ami Bera, Judy Chu, Suzan K. DelBene, Ro Khanna (CA-17), Emily Randall, Lateefah Simon, Adam Smith, and Shri Thanedar.

"It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city," they stated, adding that the events in Seattle follow a troubling series of threats against South Asian communities across the country.