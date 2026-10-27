ETV Bharat / international

256 US Lawmakers Back House Resolution Honouring Indian-Americans

File Photo: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi ( AFP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: Amid growing anti-Indian American rhetoric, a group of 256 US lawmakers led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Monday introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives honouring the community's contributions to US growth. The resolution also supports designating July as Indian-American Heritage Month. People of Indian descent became eligible for naturalisation as American citizens in July 1946.

The US is home to over 5.2 million Indian-Americans who form one of the most religiously diverse communities. “Indian Americans have distinguished themselves in business, entrepreneurship, higher education, economic scholarship, journalism, literature, and philanthropy, contributing to the economic strength, intellectual life, and global leadership of the United States,” reads the resolution.

“I'm proud to lead 256 of my colleagues in designating July as Indian American Heritage Month to honour that legacy and celebrate the many ways Indian Americans continue to enrich our country,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. The resolution celebrates their contributions across science and medicine, technology and business, public service and the military, education and philanthropy, arts and culture, and athletics. The designation of July as Indian American Heritage Month commemorates the signing of the Luce-Celler Act by President Harry S. Truman on July 2, 1946, which made people of Indian descent eligible for naturalisation as American citizens. The resolution also honours the Indian American community's religious and cultural diversity and the generations of Indian Americans who have contributed to the nation's cultural, economic, and civic life.