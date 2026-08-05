ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker Voices Concern On FCRA Amendments; Could Hit Bilateral Ties

Washington: A US lawmaker on Tuesday voiced concern over the amendments proposed by India to its laws governing foreign donations received by NGOs, trusts, educational institutions and religious organisations, and said the move could affect bilateral relations.

US Congressman Riley Moore said the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) would permit the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities and would amount to “a clear attack against Christians”.

“Christians have been in India since St Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities,” Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, said in a post on X.

“This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India,” said Moore, a first-term Congressman.