ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker Urges Congress To Review Arms Sales To India

Washington: A US lawmaker and national security experts have urged Congress to review arms sales to India over alleged transnational repression during a briefing at the Capitol Hill. Congressman Jim McGovern, co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, also called on Congress to pass the bipartisan and bicameral Transnational Repression Policy Act.

McGovern urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review India’s eligibility for US arms sales under the Arms Export Control Act.

The congressional briefing titled "India's Transnational Repression: Implications for US National Security," held on July 14, was organised by Equitas Forum USA in partnership with Hindus for Human Rights, the Sikh Coalition, the Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF), the New York State Council of Churches and the Dalit Solidarity Forum, with support from the office of Congresswoman Summer Lee.

Daniel Stanton, a former senior officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, warned that hostile states increasingly use organised criminal networks as instruments of state power.

“They intimidate and coerce diaspora communities, threaten family members at home, recruit criminal proxies, and facilitate lethal violence against individuals living in democratic countries,” he said.

“Transnational repression must be recognised early as a pattern, not as a series of isolated incidents,” Stanton said.

Stephen Schneck, former Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, said that USCIRF’s 2026 Annual Report, for the seventh consecutive year, recommended designating India as a Country of Particular Concern. India had rejected the USCIRF's report, asserting that it misrepresents facts and “peddles a motivated narrative”.