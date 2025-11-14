ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker To Introduce Bill To Completely Eliminate H-1B Visa Programme

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a hearing on trans people in women's sports on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2025. ( AFP )

Washington: An American lawmaker will be introducing a bill to “completely eliminate” the H-1B visa programme and take away the pathway to citizenship that it offers, “forcing” individuals to "return home” when their visa expires.

“My dear fellow Americans, I'm introducing a bill to completely eliminate the H-1B visa programme, which has been riddled with fraud and abuse and has been displacing American workers for decades,” Congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, said in a video posted on X on Thursday.

She said that there will only be one exemption in her bill, which will allow for a 10,000 per year cap on visas issued to medical professionals like doctors and nurses who provide life-saving care to Americans.

Greene however noted that even this 10,000 per year cap will be “phased out” over 10 years to “allow us time to build our own pipeline of American doctors and physicians.”

Greene added that her bill will also “take away the pathway to citizenship, forcing visa holders to return home when their visa expires.” She further said that the intention of her bill is to restore the “original intent” of the H-1B visa, which was “for it to be temporary.

“These visas were intended to fulfill a specialty occupational need at a given time. People should not be allowed to come and live here forever. We thank them for their expertise, but we also wish them well so they may return to their home country,” she said.

“Now this will completely end the H-1B visa programme and all other sectors in the job force and in the workforce. This is America first. It's time to put American citizens first instead of foreigners first, and this has been an abuse for far too long. Americans deserve a future. They deserve a chance. And I believe Americans are the most talented people in the world, the most creative, and I want them to have their American dream,” she said.