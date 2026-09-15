ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker Submits Amendment Naming India In Russia Sanctions Act

New Delhi: Lawmakers in the United States raced against time to submit amendments to the Russia sanctions bill, with one seeking to name its top trading partners, including India, in the legislation, and another proposing to scrap the section imposing tariffs altogether.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, passed by the US Senate by an overwhelming 86-11 vote last month, seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia's leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries, PTI reported.

The US believes that Russia's crude oil trade is funding the war against Ukraine. The Bill also seeks to authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Russia's top oil trading partners, including China and India.

The bill passed by the US Senate on August 7 does not name Russia's trading partners, but mentions the five largest importers of oil and gas by volume. The bill must be passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to the President for signature. The House has four working days left before it breaks into early recess ahead of the midterm elections on November 3.

The amendment moved by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer seeks to name China, India, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the UAE, Singapore, Kazakhstan, and the Kyrgyz Republic as countries eligible for 100 per cent duties.