ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker Seeks Ban On Foreign-Born Congressmen, Judges; Faces Push Back

Washington: A US lawmaker's proposal to prohibit naturalised citizens from serving in Congress, becoming federal judges and holding Senate-confirmed positions was slammed by Democrats as “hateful” and “rooted in racism”.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, the representative for South Carolina's 1st congressional district, Nancy Mace, said she introduced a "long overdue joint resolution" for the constitutional amendment.

"This is the very same standard the president and vice president are already required to meet," she noted. Mace also posted photographs of Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal and Shri Thanedar along with her post.

While Omar is a Somali American, both Jayapal and Thanedar are of Indian origin. The move by Mace, though targeted at Democratic lawmakers, could affect more than a dozen members of Congress, including a few Republicans.

"This is not complicated. The people writing America's laws, confirming America's judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not Somalia. Not any other country," Mace said, in a reference to Omar, the Democrat from Minnesota known for her left-leaning views and often the target of conservatives.

The president and vice president are already required to be natural born citizens, and the amendment moved by Mace extends the requirement to Representatives, Senators, federal judges at every level, and all Senate-confirmed officers, including Ambassadors and public Ministers.