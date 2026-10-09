ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker Jayapal Slams Move To Suspend Green-Card Program For Microsoft

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash, right, listens to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson speak at a news conference after a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival in Seattle, Wash., Sunday, July 26, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: Democratic lawmaker Pramila Jayapal slammed the Trump administration’s decision to suspend the green card pathway for Microsoft, saying it amounted to taking a hammer to the legal immigration system.

The Trump administration on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys and Wipro, from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.

Jayapal, who hails from Washington state - the home of Microsoft, said on Thursday the tech giant was a leader in advocating comprehensive immigration reforms.

Jayapal’s remarks, seen as a defence of Microsoft, drew a dig from Vice President J D Vance, who wondered whether socialism meant making available never-ending cheap labour for megacorporations.

“'Socialism' apparently means fighting like hell to ensure megacorporations have a never-ending flow of cheap labour,” Vance said. Vance announced the suspension on Thursday, accusing major tech firms and outsourcing companies of abusing the visa system at the expense of American workers.

Jayapal, a progressive Democrat from Washington state, said that the Trump administration has been consistently working to take away legal pathways for immigrants to contribute their talents to our country, and this is yet another of those attacks.

Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond in Washington state. “You don’t fix a broken immigration system by taking a hammer to legal immigration,” Jayapal said.