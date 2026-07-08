ETV Bharat / international

US Launches New Strikes Against Iran After Three Ships Were Hit In Strait Of Hormuz

Shiite mourners perform ritual self-flagellation with chains outside the Imam Hussein Shrine on the eve of funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Karbala, Iraq, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: The U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran early Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest exchange of fire to threaten the interim deal to end the fighting between the two countries.

The strikes came during the dayslong funeral for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the war. They also were sure to add to the difficulty of negotiations aimed at fully reopening the strait, rolling back Tehran’s disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war launched Feb. 28.

In a statement posted to social media, U.S. Central Command said American forces launched the strikes “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

One U.S. official said the military was targeting air defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, ground-to-air missiles and launch sites for anti-ship cruise missiles and drones. Iranian port facilities are also being targeted, the official said.

A second U.S. official said the attacks would likely last for hours and that they intend to hit around eight times more targets than the previous round of retaliatory strikes that were conducted at the end of June. The official said that Iran hasn’t been listening, so the U.S. is “turning up the volume.”

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing military operation. Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions in Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a post on X that the attacks by the U.S. violated the interim agreement.

A similar spate of Iranian attacks on shipping and U.S. retaliation occurred late last month, while the new strikes also were notable for happening while President Donald Trump was in Turkey for a summit of the NATO military alliance.

US revokes license for sale of Iranian oil after the attacks on tankers

Hours after the three tankers were struck by projectiles, the United States revoked a license that authorizing the sale of Iranian oil as part of the interim deal to end the fighting between the U.S. and Iran.

The new assaults in the fuel-shipping waterway were the most in a single day since late April, according to the U.N. International Maritime Organization. The attacks threatened to choke off the flow of traffic in the strait just as countries hoped to restore normal shipping practices and ease the global economic strain of the war.

A U.S. official said the license was revoked because Iran’s actions in the strait were unacceptable and needed to be met with consequences. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to share insight into the reasoning behind the move.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned that U.S. move, saying in a statement that it violates the interim deal and that “the U.S. government bears responsibility for the consequences of this breach of commitment.”

One tanker caught fire after getting hit