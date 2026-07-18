ETV Bharat / international

US Launches 7th Night Of Strikes As Iran Attacks Military Sites

This screen grab taken from video footage broadcast by Iran's IRINN state television network and made available via AFPTV on July 17, 2026, shows what the network says is the aftermath of overnight US strikes on a bridge in Bandar Khamir County, near the Strait of Hormuz. ( AFP )

Tehran: Bombing intensified in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive night, with Iran reporting three deaths from US strikes and retaliating with attacks on several US military sites in Kuwait and Jordan.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers directed by "deceptive American intelligence agencies" exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US military quickly denied.

The Revolutionary Guards also said on state television they "stopped" four ships trying to transit the critical waterway.

US forces, meanwhile, reported striking Iran with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," according to a statement by US Central Command shared on X.

In the biggest escalation since the foes resumed hostilities, Iran accused US forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges, and said it had struck US assets across the region.

US President Donald Trump has previously threatened to hit Iranian infrastructure, but there was no confirmation from the US side on Friday that US forces have begun to do so.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader, said Tehran will resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes against it continue for another two or three days.

"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses...and no political border will be safe," Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.

The war began on February 28 with deadly US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which retaliated by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel for much of the world's oil, and launching attacks on Israel and American interests across the Gulf.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday that US attacks killed three people and wounded eight in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

Iran's army said it struck US military targets in Kuwait and Jordan in response to American attacks, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster on Saturday.

In Kuwait, Iranian forces targeted an ammunition depot in the Al-Adiri camp, the headquarters buildings and ammunition depots in the Ali Al-Salem base and several communication bridges.

In Jordan, fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base were also targeted, the state broadcaster said on Telegram.