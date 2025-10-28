ETV Bharat / international

Trump Asia Trip: US, Japan Sign Agreement On 'Securing' Supply Of Rare Earths

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hold up signed documents for a critical minerals/rare earth deal with Japan during a meeting at Akasaka Palace on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. ( AFP )

Tokyo: The United States and Japan signed an agreement on Tuesday "securing" the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, the White House said, as President Donald Trump visited Tokyo.

The objective of the deal is "to assist both countries in achieving resilience and security of critical minerals and rare earths supply chains", the statement said. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a joint document on securing rare earths and other critical minerals and strengthening supply chains.

President Trump began one of his busiest days of his Asia trip by warmly greeting the new Japanese prime minister, with plans to later speak to US troops aboard an aircraft carrier and mingle with business leaders.

Trump told Takaichi that Washington is an "ally of the strongest level", as the US president visited Tokyo on an Asia trip taking aim at a trade deal with China. Takaichi greeted Trump at the prime minister's residence in Tokyo, her first face-to-face meeting with the US leader just days after she took office.

US President Donald Trump, front left, and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, front right, attend the Japan-US summit meeting at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP)

"We are an ally at the strongest level, and it's a great honour to be with you, especially so early in what will be, I think, one of the greatest prime ministers," he told Takaichi at their meeting.

Takaichi also emphasized the nations' bond, saying "I would like to realise a new golden age of the Japan-US Alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous."

Infographic chart showing US-Japan trade balance (AFP)

Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a visit sandwiched between a trip to Malaysia and a meeting in South Korea with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that could ease the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies, sparked by sweeping US tariffs.

Negotiators from Beijing and Washington have both confirmed a "framework" has been agreed. In Tokyo, Trump and Takaichi are expected to focus on security and trade between their allied countries.