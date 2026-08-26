ETV Bharat / international

US Issues Security Alert In Mexican Border City And Suspends Consular Activities

Mexico City: The U.S. government issued a travel alert for Americans planning to visit Mexicali in northern Mexico and temporarily suspended consular activities in the border city due to a "potential threat," without providing details.

The notice, released Monday night, said that because of information about "a threat," consular activities and travel to the capital of Baja California state, across the border from the U.S. city of Calexico, California, were suspended.

The U.S. did not provide details about the threat or whom it was directed at and only urged its citizens to avoid government buildings, seek shelter in the event of an incident and remain aware of their surroundings.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that "there was an alert about the possibility of a criminal group" and added that the report was based on information from U.S. agencies.

"There is no further information about what this alert could involve, but simply to remain alert and maintain surveillance in Mexicali," Sheinbaum said at her regular morning news conference.