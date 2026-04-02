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Will Take Them To Stone Age: Trump Says Iran War 'Nearing Completion,' Threatens To Hit Electric Plants If No Deal Is Made

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Wednesday night local time) that his country is "nearing completion" of its objectives in the war against Iran and hailed American forces for scoring "overwhelming victories" in the conflict. He also threatened to hit the electric plants of the Islamic Republic if no deal is made.

In his first address to the nation since the start of the Iran war, Trump said the military action is not for getting any of the country’s vast resources, including oil, but instead to help America’s allies. Speaking in the Cross Hall at the White House, Trump said that Operation Epic Fury’s actions over the past month meant that Iran’s “ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces.”

Trump Says Iran War 'Nearing Completion,' Threatens To Hit Electric Plant If No Deal Is Made (YT/White House)

Trump also said that the country’s “navy is gone, their air force is in ruins,” and the country’s leaders are now dead.” "Tonight, I'm pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion," he said.

"In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield, victories as few people have ever seen before," Trump added.

Trump said that the US will hit Iran 'extremely hard' for the next 2-3 weeks. " We will continue till our objectives are achieved. We are going to hit them hard over the next two to three weeks; we will take them to the Stone Age. Regime change has occurred, all their old leaders are gone, the new group is less radical, the US President said.

We have our eyes on key targets, Trump said, adding, If there is no deal, we will hit their electric plants. "We have so far not hit their oil, but we could do that, and they can't do anything; we are unstoppable," Trump said.

He also expressed gratitude toward regional partners, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain, noting they have "been great" and vowing that the US "will not let them fail in any way, shape or form."

"Build up some delayed courage": Trump urges allies to "reclaim" Strait of Hormuz

Trump also called on oil-importing nations to "build up some delayed courage" and take responsibility for reclaiming the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that international partners should share the burden of securing the Iranian-blocked waterway.