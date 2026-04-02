Will Take Them To Stone Age: Trump Says Iran War 'Nearing Completion,' Threatens To Hit Electric Plants If No Deal Is Made
The US President also expressed gratitude toward regional partners, adding that the US won't let Gulf Arab allies, Israel, get hurt or fail.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:46 AM IST
New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Wednesday night local time) that his country is "nearing completion" of its objectives in the war against Iran and hailed American forces for scoring "overwhelming victories" in the conflict. He also threatened to hit the electric plants of the Islamic Republic if no deal is made.
In his first address to the nation since the start of the Iran war, Trump said the military action is not for getting any of the country’s vast resources, including oil, but instead to help America’s allies. Speaking in the Cross Hall at the White House, Trump said that Operation Epic Fury’s actions over the past month meant that Iran’s “ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces.”
Trump also said that the country’s “navy is gone, their air force is in ruins,” and the country’s leaders are now dead.” "Tonight, I'm pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion," he said.
"In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield, victories as few people have ever seen before," Trump added.
Trump said that the US will hit Iran 'extremely hard' for the next 2-3 weeks. " We will continue till our objectives are achieved. We are going to hit them hard over the next two to three weeks; we will take them to the Stone Age. Regime change has occurred, all their old leaders are gone, the new group is less radical, the US President said.
We have our eyes on key targets, Trump said, adding, If there is no deal, we will hit their electric plants. "We have so far not hit their oil, but we could do that, and they can't do anything; we are unstoppable," Trump said.
He also expressed gratitude toward regional partners, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain, noting they have "been great" and vowing that the US "will not let them fail in any way, shape or form."
"Build up some delayed courage": Trump urges allies to "reclaim" Strait of Hormuz
Trump also called on oil-importing nations to "build up some delayed courage" and take responsibility for reclaiming the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that international partners should share the burden of securing the Iranian-blocked waterway.
The US President stated that these countries "[they] should have done it before, should have done it with us, as we asked." He further urged them to "go to the strait and just take it, protect it," as his administration continues its military campaign in the region.
Long timelines of past wars
As part of his plea for patience from U.S. voters, the president ticked through the timeline of American involvement in earlier conflicts. “World War I lasted one year, seven months and five days,” he said. “World War II lasted for three years, eight months and 25 days.” He added references to Korea, Vietnam and Iraq — noting Vietnam’s nearly 20-year U.S. commitment.
Action in Iran has spanned 32 days by comparison, Trump said, and been “so powerful, so brilliant” that “one of the most powerful countries” is “really no longer a threat.”
Criticises the nuclear deal brokered by Obama
The US president spoke of the decades-long history of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, saying the dynamic should have “been handled” before he arrived at the White House. But he was particularly critical of President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal, reiterating his longstanding derision of that framework.
“His Iran deal would have led to a colossal arsenal of massive nuclear weapons for Iran,” Trump said. Iran has long insisted its nuclear program was peaceful. It had, however, been enriching uranium up to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.
Before the war, U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Iran had yet to begin a weapons program, but had “undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device, if it chooses to do so.”
Brent crude surges past USD 105
Oil prices surged Thursday after Donald Trump's address to the nation did little to ease investors' worries about the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with the US president calling on other nations to help reopen it.
Brent jumped more than four per cent to as high as $105.55, while West Texas Intermediate climbed three per cent to hit $103.16. Both contracts had been falling before the US president started his speech.
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