ETV Bharat / international

US, Israel Planned To Instal Ahmadinejad As Iran President In Regime Change Op: NYT Report

A photograph taken from the southern area of Tyre shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the area of Ras Al-Ain on May 12, 2026 ( AFP )

Washington: The US and Israel were considering installing hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as the president of Iran as part of the plans for regime change in the Persian Gulf nation in the early days of the war, according to a media report.

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad, known for his anti-Israel, anti-America views, was consulted by the US and Israel as they drew up war plans targeting Iran, The New York Times reported. However, Ahmadinejad was injured in an Israeli strike on the first day of the war and soon became disillusioned with the plan for regime change, the report said, quoting US officials.

It said the Israeli strike at Ahmadinejad’s residence in Tehran was intended to free him from house arrest. Known for his frequent calls to “wipe Israel off the map” during his presidency from 2005-13, Ahmadinejad had become critical of the Iranian rulers, accusing them of corruption.

He has been placed under house arrest for the past few years and the Iranian rulers had even disqualified him from subsequent presidential elections. That American and Israeli officials saw Ahmadinejad as a potential leader of a new government in Iran is further evidence that the war in February was launched with the hopes of installing more pliable leadership in Tehran, the report said.