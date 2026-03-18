ETV Bharat / international

US-Israel-Iran War: Projectile Hits Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant, IAEA Calls For 'Maximum Restraint'

New Delhi: A projectile struck an area near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, raising fresh concerns amid the ongoing conflict between US, Israel and Iran. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said it had been informed by Iran about the purported strike, but no damage to the facility or injuries to staff were reported.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening. No damage to the plant or injuries to staff have been reported," the agency said in a post on X.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for "maximum restraint" during the ongoing conflict to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.

Meanwhile, Iran's Tasnim news agency said the projectile hit the vicinity of the plant in the southern port city of Bushehr at around 7 PM (1530 GMT). Further details suggest that the impact occurred near a key facility inside the complex.