US-Israel-Iran War: Projectile Hits Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant, IAEA Calls For 'Maximum Restraint'
International Atomic Energy Agency has called for "maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a nuclear accident."
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:24 AM IST
New Delhi: A projectile struck an area near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, raising fresh concerns amid the ongoing conflict between US, Israel and Iran. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said it had been informed by Iran about the purported strike, but no damage to the facility or injuries to staff were reported.
"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening. No damage to the plant or injuries to staff have been reported," the agency said in a post on X.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for "maximum restraint" during the ongoing conflict to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.
The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening. No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported. Director General @RafaelMGrossi reiterates call for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a… pic.twitter.com/fhze0vOqrQ— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 18, 2026
Meanwhile, Iran's Tasnim news agency said the projectile hit the vicinity of the plant in the southern port city of Bushehr at around 7 PM (1530 GMT). Further details suggest that the impact occurred near a key facility inside the complex.
Russia's state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom said the strike hit an area adjacent to the metrology service building, located close to the operating power unit. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said there were no casualties among the corporation's personnel. Iranian officials also confirmed that there was no financial, technical, or human damage, and no part of the plant was affected.
The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran has entered third week, with the fresh strikes triggering concerns about the safety of nuclear sites in the region.
Bushehr, located about 750 kilometres south of Tehran along the Persian Gulf, is Iran's only operational nuclear power plant. It is run with the assistance of Russian technicians. The facility has long been seen as a potential vulnerable site, with Gulf countries repeatedly expressing concerns over the risk of radioactive leaks due to conflicts or natural disasters like earthquakes.
Construction of the plant began in the 1970s under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi with German support, but was disrupted after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The project was later completed with the assistance of Russia.
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