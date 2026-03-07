ETV Bharat / international

US-Israel-Iran War: KPC Announces 'Precautionary' Reduction In Crude Oil Production

Kuwait: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday announced that in light of the ongoing aggression by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the State of Kuwait, including Iranian threats against safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, it has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy.

In a post on X, KPC said, "KPC emphasizes that this adjustment is strictly precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation develops. It remains fully prepared to restore production levels once conditions allow. KPC stresses that all domestic market needs remain fully secured in accordance with established plans. KPC remains committed to prioritizing employee safety, safeguarding Kuwait's national assets, and promoting stability within global energy markets".