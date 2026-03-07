US-Israel-Iran War: KPC Announces 'Precautionary' Reduction In Crude Oil Production
KPC emphasizes that this adjustment is strictly precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation develops.
Kuwait: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday announced that in light of the ongoing aggression by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the State of Kuwait, including Iranian threats against safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, it has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy.
In a post on X, KPC said, "KPC emphasizes that this adjustment is strictly precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation develops. It remains fully prepared to restore production levels once conditions allow. KPC stresses that all domestic market needs remain fully secured in accordance with established plans. KPC remains committed to prioritizing employee safety, safeguarding Kuwait's national assets, and promoting stability within global energy markets".
KPC did not disclose how much output had been reduced, but said the step was strictly precautionary and would be reviewed as the situation evolves. The company added that production could be restored once regional conditions stabilise.
Kuwait is among the world’s major oil producers, pumping about 2.6 million barrels per day in February. Any adjustment to its output is closely watched by global markets already rattled by supply disruptions linked to the conflict.
The week-old war has already triggered production cuts and export disruptions across several Gulf producers. Oil fields in Iraq have reportedly cut production by as much as 1.5 million barrels per day as export routes and storage facilities face mounting pressure due to shipping risks in the Gulf.
