ETV Bharat / international

Trump Warns Of 'Bigger, Stronger' Strikes If Iran Fails To Comply With 'Real Agreement'

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House ( AFP Photo )

New Delhi: Within hours of what is being tagged as a "fragile ceasefire" between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strong warning, saying US military forces will remain stationed in and around Iran until a "real agreement" is fully implemented. Trump said all US ships, aircraft and military personnel, along with additional weaponry, would stay deployed in the region to ensure what he described as "lethal prosecution and destruction" of an already weakened enemy if required. "All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.