Trump Warns Of 'Bigger, Stronger' Strikes If Iran Fails To Comply With 'Real Agreement'
President Donald Trump said that US forces deployed near Iran will remain stationed in the area until a "real agreement" is reached.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Within hours of what is being tagged as a "fragile ceasefire" between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strong warning, saying US military forces will remain stationed in and around Iran until a "real agreement" is fully implemented.
Trump said all US ships, aircraft and military personnel, along with additional weaponry, would stay deployed in the region to ensure what he described as "lethal prosecution and destruction" of an already weakened enemy if required.
"All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
April 9, 2026
He warned that if the agreement is not honoured, situation could escalate quickly, with military action becoming "bigger, better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before". In his post, he wrote, "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before."
The US President also reiterated that there would be "no nuclear weapons" and asserted that the Strait of Hormuz would remain "open and safe", after Iran announced closure of the water channel post Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which killed hundreds and injured nearly a thousand.
Trump added that while US forces are currently "loading up and resting", looking forward to its next conquest, signalling a continued hardline stance even during the ceasefire period.
Prior to this, the White House had released a video statement of the US President in which he has stated that the US has achieved every single objective on schedule and exactly as planned from day one. "Iran's Navy: Destroyed. Defense industrial base: Annihilated. Nuclear weapon ambitions: Denied. Irans ability to threaten the region has been systematically dismantled," Trump claimed.
Achieved every single objective on schedule and exactly as planned from day one.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2026
- Iran's Navy: Destroyed.
- Defense industrial base: Annihilated.
- Nuclear weapon ambitions: Denied.
Iran’s ability to threaten the region has been systematically dismantled. pic.twitter.com/K4NkXIp48m
Also Read
West Asia War: Macron Condemns Israeli Strikes, Says Ceasefire Should Include Lebanon; Iran FM Says 'Ball In US Court'