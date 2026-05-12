ETV Bharat / international

US, Israel Be Held Accountable By International Community for What They Started, Says Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

New Delhi: With the West Asia conflict disrupting global supply chains, a top Iranian official has said that Tehran is "not happy" about India and other countries facing its consequences and asserted that this was "caused" by the US and Israel.

In an interview to India Today, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also said the US and Israel have to be "held accountable" by the international community for "what they started and are still continuing".

Asked if he saw any end to this conflict as countries like India are suffering because of its impact and choking of the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said, "You have to see what happened on February 28. Before that, the Strait of Hormuz was open and free to every country."

"Iran was forced to take certain measures under international law, and I have to stress this: what Iran did is allowed under international law because we had to face aggressors, the United States and Israel, who were abusing the soil of other Persian Gulf states to attack Iran. That was absolutely unlawful. It was an act of aggression," he charged during the interview held in Tehran.