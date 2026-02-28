ETV Bharat / international

Trump Appeals Iranians To 'Take Over Government' As Israel, US Attack Iran

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US military had begun "major combat operations" in Iran. He said the objective is to defend the US by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

In a video published on his Truth Social, Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because Iran pursued nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the U.S. He called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death,” and encouraged the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”