Trump Appeals Iranians To 'Take Over Government' As Israel, US Attack Iran
Trump said the attacks were necessary because Iran pursued nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the U.S.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US military had begun "major combat operations" in Iran. He said the objective is to defend the US by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
In a video published on his Truth Social, Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because Iran pursued nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the U.S. He called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death,” and encouraged the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”
February 28, 2026
"A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, Death to America, and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries," he said.
Calling Iran is the world’s number one state sponsor of terror he said," It was Iran’s proxy, Hamas, that launched the monstrous October 7 attacks on Israel, slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent people, including 46 Americans, while taking 12 of our citizens hostage. It was brutal, something like the world has never seen before".
