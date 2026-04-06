Iran And US Receive Ceasefire Proposal: What Is 'Islamabad Accord' And How Do Mediators Plan To End West Asia War
Negotiations are happening through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators and also through text messages sent between Steve Witkoff and Abbas Araghchi.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 9:16 AM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
As Donald Trump's December 6 deadline looms, Iran and the United States have received a draft proposal, which calls for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Associated Press reported on Monday, citing two Mideast officials.
The proposal, tentatively referred to as the "Islamabad Accord," comes from Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators working to halt the fighting.
'Islamabad Accord': What is in the draft proposal?
Sources say the draft, to be agreed on Monday, proposes a two-stage deal--ceasefire followed by a final agreement. They said a ceasefire could also reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, while the final deal will include nuclear curbs and sanctions relief.
The mediation officials hope the 45-day window will provide enough time for extensive talks between the countries to reach a permanent ceasefire. Iran and the US have not responded to the proposal, which was sent late Sunday night to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, the officials said.
Citing four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks, US news website Axios was the first to report on the plan. According to it, the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim, but the last-ditch effort is the only chance to prevent a dramatic escalation in the war.
Trump on Sunday stepped up his threat to hit Iran's critical infrastructure hard if the country's government doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline. Later, he extended it by 24 hours and posted on Truth Social a new deadline of Tuesday at 8 pm ET (Wednesday, 5:30 AM India Time).
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/cVb7leFmAv— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026
'Last Chance'
Citing sources, Axios reported that the operational plan for a massive US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran's energy facilities was "ready to go", but the extension of Trump's deadline was aimed at "giving a last chance to reach a deal".
On Sunday, Trump, after his expletive-laden social media post against Iran, said Washington was "in deep negotiations" with Tehran and a deal can be reached before his deadline expires.
Negotiations, according to the report, are happening through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators and also through text messages sent between Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/cVb7leFmAv— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026
Mediators think that fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a solution for Iran's highly enriched Uranium — either through its removal from the country or dilution — could only be a result of a final deal, Axios reported.
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