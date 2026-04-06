ETV Bharat / international

Iran And US Receive Ceasefire Proposal: What Is 'Islamabad Accord' And How Do Mediators Plan To End West Asia War

As Donald Trump's December 6 deadline looms, Iran and the United States have received a draft proposal, which calls for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Associated Press reported on Monday, citing two Mideast officials.

The proposal, tentatively referred to as the "Islamabad Accord," comes from Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators working to halt the fighting.

'Islamabad Accord': What is in the draft proposal?

Sources say the draft, to be agreed on Monday, proposes a two-stage deal--ceasefire followed by a final agreement. They said a ceasefire could also reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, while the final deal will include nuclear curbs and sanctions relief.

The mediation officials hope the 45-day window will provide enough time for extensive talks between the countries to reach a permanent ceasefire. Iran and the US have not responded to the proposal, which was sent late Sunday night to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, the officials said.

Citing four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks, US news website Axios was the first to report on the plan. According to it, the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim, but the last-ditch effort is the only chance to prevent a dramatic escalation in the war.