ETV Bharat / international

US, Iran To Announce 60-Day Ceasefire Deal Today; Hormuz Strait To Be Reopened: Report

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026. ( File/AFP )

New Delhi: The US and Iran are close to signing an agreement that involves a 60-day ceasefire extension during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, and Iran would be able to freely sell oil, Axios reported, citing a US official familiar with the draft agreement.

The proposed deal, which has not been finalised, could be announced as soon as Sunday. As per the report, the agreement will also create a window for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. Officials cautioned, however, that the agreement could still collapse before it is signed.

Under the draft Memorandum of Understanding, Iran would clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz and allow ships to pass without tolls. In exchange, Washington would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue limited sanctions waivers permitting Tehran to sell oil freely during a 60-day period.

A US official cited in the report described the arrangement as “relief for performance,” saying economic relief would follow concrete Iranian steps rather than be granted upfront. The draft also includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate suspending uranium enrichment and removing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Any broader sanctions relief or unfreezing of Iranian funds would be discussed during the ceasefire period, but would only be implemented as part of a final, verified agreement. US forces deployed to the region would remain in place during the 60-day period and would withdraw only if a final deal is reached.