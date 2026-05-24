US, Iran To Announce 60-Day Ceasefire Deal Today; Hormuz Strait To Be Reopened: Report
The draft MoU also includes provisions to wind down the parallel war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
New Delhi: The US and Iran are close to signing an agreement that involves a 60-day ceasefire extension during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, and Iran would be able to freely sell oil, Axios reported, citing a US official familiar with the draft agreement.
The proposed deal, which has not been finalised, could be announced as soon as Sunday. As per the report, the agreement will also create a window for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. Officials cautioned, however, that the agreement could still collapse before it is signed.
Under the draft Memorandum of Understanding, Iran would clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz and allow ships to pass without tolls. In exchange, Washington would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue limited sanctions waivers permitting Tehran to sell oil freely during a 60-day period.
A US official cited in the report described the arrangement as “relief for performance,” saying economic relief would follow concrete Iranian steps rather than be granted upfront. The draft also includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate suspending uranium enrichment and removing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
Any broader sanctions relief or unfreezing of Iranian funds would be discussed during the ceasefire period, but would only be implemented as part of a final, verified agreement. US forces deployed to the region would remain in place during the 60-day period and would withdraw only if a final deal is reached.
The draft MOU also includes provisions to wind down the parallel war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sharp domestic and security concerns during a Saturday phone call with President Trump, US officials emphasised that the architecture is not a "one-sided ceasefire."
US President Donald Trump had on Saturday said that a deal with Iran on the war, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been “largely negotiated” after calls with Israel and other allies in the region.
'Positive Stride'
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Sunday that a “positive stride” was taking place, apparently towards a peace deal between his country and the US, following the latest mediatory efforts by Pakistan. He said in a social media statement that Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, after returning from Tehran, “congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country”.
A few minutes ago, the Honorable Pakistani Minister of Interior, my dear brother H.E. Mohsin Naqvi, congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country after returning from Tehran.— Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) May 23, 2026
With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other…
"With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other side is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape, which is the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation, as well as the initiative and dedicated endeavours of the Pakistani mediator,” he said on X.
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