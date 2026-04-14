US, Iran Set For Second Round Of Talks On Thursday Amid Fragile Ceasefire, Hormuz Blockade
It’s unclear if the same level of delegation would be expected to attend, and the venue and timing had not been decided
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
New Delhi: With the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran expiring next week, Tehran and Washington are weighing in new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal, and the talks could happen on Thursday, Associated Press reported.
The report, quoting officials, said that discussions were still underway about a new round of talks, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries went further to say Tehran and Washington have agreed to it.
It’s unclear if the same level of delegation would be expected to attend, the diplomat and US officials said. The diplomat and US officials said Islamabad, Pakistan, was once again being discussed as the host location. The US officials also said Geneva was a possibility, and that while the venue and timing had not been decided, the talks could happen on Thursday.
The White House was not responsive to queries about whether new talks were being weighed. “President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the US red lines very clear. The Iranians' desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the end of the ceasefire, AP reported, quoting two Pakistani officials.
The officials said the proposal would depend on whether the parties request a different location. One of the officials said that, despite ending without an agreement, the first talks were part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-off effort.
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had on Monday said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon. Asif made these remarks on Monday, a day after the Islamabad talks failed to clinch a deal.
The 21-hour talks between the US and Iran on April 11 were the first of their kind since 1979 due to the involvement of top-level officials from both sides. The two sides, however, failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their talks in Pakistan over the weekend.
Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Asif said there had been a sense of satisfaction after the talks that there were no negative developments so far. “Only positive progress has been observed,” he said, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.
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