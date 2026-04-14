ETV Bharat / international

US, Iran Set For Second Round Of Talks On Thursday Amid Fragile Ceasefire, Hormuz Blockade

Members of the media work at a media center setup for the coverage of the US-Iran talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11 ( AP )

New Delhi: With the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran expiring next week, Tehran and Washington are weighing in new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal, and the talks could happen on Thursday, Associated Press reported.

The report, quoting officials, said that discussions were still underway about a new round of talks, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries went further to say Tehran and Washington have agreed to it.

It’s unclear if the same level of delegation would be expected to attend, the diplomat and US officials said. The diplomat and US officials said Islamabad, Pakistan, was once again being discussed as the host location. The US officials also said Geneva was a possibility, and that while the venue and timing had not been decided, the talks could happen on Thursday.

The White House was not responsive to queries about whether new talks were being weighed. “President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the US red lines very clear. The Iranians' desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the end of the ceasefire, AP reported, quoting two Pakistani officials.