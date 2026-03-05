ETV Bharat / international

Azerbaijan President Vows Retaliation After Iran 'Terrorist' Drone Strike

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participates in a trilateral signing with US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2025. ( AFP )

Baku: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of 'terrorism' and threatened retaliation after four people were wounded on Thursday in drone attacks on an airport and near a school that Aliyev blamed on his country's neighbour.

"Today a terrorist act was carried out from the Iranian side against the territory of Azerbaijan," Aliyev told a security council meeting.