Azerbaijan President Vows Retaliation After Iran 'Terrorist' Drone Strike

Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan's military "has been instructed to prepare and carry out retaliatory measures".

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participates in a trilateral signing with US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2025. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Baku: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of 'terrorism' and threatened retaliation after four people were wounded on Thursday in drone attacks on an airport and near a school that Aliyev blamed on his country's neighbour.

"Today a terrorist act was carried out from the Iranian side against the territory of Azerbaijan," Aliyev told a security council meeting.

Azerbaijan's military "have been instructed to prepare and carry out retaliatory measures" and "placed on mobilisation level number one, and must be ready to conduct any operation," he added.

