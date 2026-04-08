Pakistan PM Says US-Iran Ceasefire Covers 'Everywhere' Including Israel And Hezbollah Fighting In Lebanon
Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, would welcome delegations from both countries on Friday to hold negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement".
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon, following mediation by his government to stop weeks of fighting.
"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Sharif posted on X.
Sharif said Pakistan has invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a conclusive agreement "to settle all disputes”.
With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026
I warmly welcome the…
"We earnestly hope that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in the coming days," he said.
Both Tehran and Washington announced they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before President Donald Trump's deadline to obliterate Iran was set to expire.
Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighbouring Iran, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.
The war began when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader on February 28, sparking retaliatory strikes from Tehran on Gulf nations and Israel.
Lebanon has also been drawn into the conflict after Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, which has since carried out strikes, including on the capital, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country.
Sharif, in an earlier tweet around midnight, urged diplomatic efforts to settle the issue. “Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future.
“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” he had said.
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