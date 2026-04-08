ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan PM Says US-Iran Ceasefire Covers 'Everywhere' Including Israel And Hezbollah Fighting In Lebanon

US President Donald Trump greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon, following mediation by his government to stop weeks of fighting.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Sharif posted on X.

Sharif said Pakistan has invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a conclusive agreement "to settle all disputes”.

"We earnestly hope that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in the coming days," he said.

Both Tehran and Washington announced they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before President Donald Trump's deadline to obliterate Iran was set to expire.