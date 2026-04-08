ETV Bharat / international

US, Iran Agree To 2-Week Ceasefire; Talks Likely In Islamabad On Friday

Bystanders watch from a distance as rescue teams and first responders work at the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning(Tuesday evening local time) announced that his country has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan. Trump made the dramatic announcement on Truth Social 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out civilisation from the West Asian nation was to end. The announcement came amid Democrats calling for his removal over unhinged threats to wipe out the Iranian civilisation. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," the US President said in a social media post. "I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump said, adding that this will be a double-sided ceasefire. In Tehran, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war and that it would negotiate with the US in Islamabad beginning Friday.