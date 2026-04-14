ETV Bharat / international

US-Iran Conflict: Chinese President Xi Calls To Respect Sovereignty Of All Countries In West Asia, Gulf Region

Beijing: Amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and US-Israel, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of countries in the West Asia and Gulf region to be fully respected.

Xi made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with the visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday. He said the safety of personnel, facilities, and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded.

The Chinese President advocated building a common, comprehensive, cooperative, sustainable security architecture for West Asia and the Gulf region.

Stressing on adherence to the principle of international rule of law, Xi said the authority of international rule of law should be upheld to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle.

He said development and security should be coordinated. All parties should work together to create a favourable environment for the development of countries in West Asia and the Gulf region.