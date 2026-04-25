ETV Bharat / international

Trump Dispatches Witkoff and Kushner To Pakistan, But Iran Says No Direct Talks

Commuters wait at a traffic signal beside a digital screen in Islamabad on April 24, 2026. ( AFP )

Islamabad: US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to meet with Iran's foreign minister, the White House said Friday, as officials in the South Asian nation pushed to revive ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran.

The talks planned for Saturday come as much of the world is on edge over a war that has snarled crucial energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, clouded the global economic picture and left thousands dead across the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday. Earlier on social media, he wrote that he was traveling to Pakistan on a trip focused on "bilateral matters and regional developments." He didn't specify who he would meet.

Shortly after Araghchi touched down, the country's government made it clear there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmael Baqaei said on X that, "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S."

Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations. Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American-imposed war of aggression."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had said in an interview on Fox News Channel that Witkoff and Kushner would meet with Araghchi.

"We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal," Leavitt said.

She said Vice President JD Vance would not travel but that he remains "deeply involved," and would be willing to go to Pakistan "if we feel it's a necessary use of his time."

Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's national security team are on "standby" to fly to Pakistan if needed, Leavitt said.

Araghchi and the two Trump envoys held hours of indirect talks in Geneva on Feb. 27 over Tehran's nuclear program, but walked away without a deal. The next day, Israel and the United States started the war against Iran.

Leavitt said the president decided to send Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan "to hear the Iranians out."

"We've certainly seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last couple of days," Leavitt said. She did not offer any details about what U.S. officials were hearing.

Islamabad has sought to reinject momentum into the negotiations between Iran and the United States, which did not resume this week as had been expected.

Trump extends the Jones Act waiver for 90 days

Separately Friday, the White House said Trump issued a 90-day extension to the Jones Act waiver, making it easier for non-American vessels to transport oil and natural gas.

He first announced a 60-day waiver in March in a move intended to stabilize energy prices and ease oil and gas shipments to the U.S. following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.