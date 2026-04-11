ETV Bharat / international

Our Companions: Blood-Stained Bags, Shoes Of Kids Killed In Minab School Attack 'Accompany' Iran’s Peace Delegation

Belongings of Minab school attack victims arranged in the seats of the flight that carried the Iranian delation ( X/@iribnews_irib )

In a post on X, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading Tehran’s delegation, shared the images of the inside of the flight, calling them his companions. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, was also seen in the images shared by the state media.

The flight ‘Minab 168’, named in memory of the girls killed in the US-Israeli attack on a primary school in Minab in Southern Iran, carried the blood-stained bags and shoes and other belongings of the slain students. They were placed in each seat along with the photo of each of the kids they belonged to.

New Delhi: The flight that carried the Iranian delegation to Islamabad for the truce talks with the United States on Saturday had some unusual guests who accompanied them.

Nearly 170, mostly children, were killed in the US-Israeli attack on the school on February 28. The grave made for the slain girls was one of the heart-wrenching images of the ongoing conflict that was paused in a fragile truce.

The United States, since then, has maintained that it has not targeted the school, with President Donald Trump blaming Iranian forces for being “very inaccurate” with their munitions. But numerous independent organisations have concluded that the girls were killed in a deliberate attack by the US forces.

The US military, however, owing to international pressure, had announced an investigation into the incident, the findings of which have not been released yet. The United Nations rights chief, Volker Turk, had urged the US to conclude an investigation into the deadly strike at a UN Human Rights Council meeting last month.

Meanwhile, delegations from both Iran and the US reached Islamabad on Saturday as the high-stakes talks between Washington and Tehran are set to kick off in the Pakistani capital later today.

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad on Saturday morning. A delegation of top Iranian officials also landed in the Pakistani capital in the wee hours of Saturday for talks with the United States, at a time when the world is keeping its fingers crossed for an agreement to end the conflict between the two sides.