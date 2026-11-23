ETV Bharat / international

US Intelligence Chief Says Trump's Description Of Putin As A 'Friend' Is 'Entirely Appropriate'

Clayton defended comments that Democrats have characterized as a betrayal of American values after Trump met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for rare three-way talks. The summit last week in China seemed to be more symbolism than substance, but Trump and his top aides have described it as a historic gathering of the three countries with the largest nuclear arsenals.

Trump raised eyebrows with his warm greeting of Putin and repeated references to him as his “friend," which continued on Saturday, when the Republican president posted an image on Truth Social of him shaking hands with a smiling Putin under the caption, “My Friend.”

“In that circle — in that circle of that conversation, using the term ‘friend’ is entirely appropriate,” Clayton said on ABC's “This Week.” He had a similar assessment on CNN's “State of the Union," where he said it was “historic” and “remarkable” for Trump to meet with the presidents of the other leading nuclear powers.

“In that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely,” Clayton said. Like Trump, Clayton declined when pressed to characterize Putin as a friend of the United States, noting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an American ally. “He is not America’s friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all,” Clayton said on ABC.